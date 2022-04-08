$275.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $275.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Cognex reported sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,665. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

