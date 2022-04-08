31,618 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

RF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

