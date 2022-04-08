384,490 Shares in Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 384,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCCTU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,681. Perception Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

