3,852 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

