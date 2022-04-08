3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $155.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.40.

MMM stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

