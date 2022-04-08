4,162 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

WLK stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

