$431.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post $431.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $450.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE:MTW opened at $13.73 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

