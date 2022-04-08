4,700 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,933,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BWXT opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

