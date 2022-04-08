478,400 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.
Shares of CFFSU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.16.
