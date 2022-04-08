4,869 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

