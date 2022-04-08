51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,575 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $60.15.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.55.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
