51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,575 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $60.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

