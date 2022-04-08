5,482 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.