$552.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to post $552.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.07 million to $568.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.
Shares of GOL opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.