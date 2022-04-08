$552.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to post $552.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.07 million to $568.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.