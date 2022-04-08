5,965 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,213.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,356.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.