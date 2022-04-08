5,965 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,213.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,356.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Booking (Get Rating)
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
