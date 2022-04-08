6,000 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.