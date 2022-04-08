$62.45 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $261.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $261.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.10 million, with estimates ranging from $275.40 million to $280.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

