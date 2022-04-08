622 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $409.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $255.60 and a 52-week high of $410.64.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

