63,352 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEX by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.77.

WEX stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,344. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

