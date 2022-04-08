$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $275.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

