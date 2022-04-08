708 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $290.37. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.71 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.