713 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.28 and a 1 year high of $149.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

