755 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

