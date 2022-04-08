$797.48 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) to post sales of $797.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $784.00 million and the highest is $810.95 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $818.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $5,176,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

