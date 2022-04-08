888 (LON:888) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 690 ($9.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.15) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 624.29 ($8.19).

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock opened at GBX 214.13 ($2.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.36. The company has a market capitalization of £802.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.48).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.