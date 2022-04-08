8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

