$90.35 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $91.18 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $89.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 597,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.