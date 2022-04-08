903 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $289.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

