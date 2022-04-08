a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 4.7% Higher

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 3,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

