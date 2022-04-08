a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 4.7% Higher

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 3,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92.
In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.