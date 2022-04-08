AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of AAON opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. AAON has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.68.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AAON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

