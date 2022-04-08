AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) PT Lowered to SEK 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLVLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.
AB Volvo (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.
About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
