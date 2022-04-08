AB Volvo (publ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

