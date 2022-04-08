ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.88.
ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
