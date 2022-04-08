Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 174,869 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Abcam by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

