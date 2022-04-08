Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $55.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.36.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.