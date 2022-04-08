Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.