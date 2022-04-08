Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.05. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 40,549 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.