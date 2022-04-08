Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.05. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 40,549 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.