ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

