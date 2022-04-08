ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 5.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.95. 5,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,816,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.56.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

