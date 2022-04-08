Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adagene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagene (ADAG)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.