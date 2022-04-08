Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Adagene has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

