Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

