Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) SVP Sells $160,041.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

