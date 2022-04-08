adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €203.70 ($223.85) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €219.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €249.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.