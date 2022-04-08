ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Financial Survey

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Optics and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.18 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -33.49 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.12 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.70

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

Summary

Precision Optics beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

