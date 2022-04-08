Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

ADBE opened at $452.72 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

