AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Trading Up 4.3%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 3,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADTH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.