Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.51

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 6408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.