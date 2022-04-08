Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

