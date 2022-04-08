Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aegon.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

AEG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 295,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

