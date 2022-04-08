Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $11.56. Aemetis shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 497,441 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.