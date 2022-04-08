AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.50

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.50), with a volume of 105307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £66.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.04.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

